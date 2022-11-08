Jentespranget

Not Available

Lina is in her best age, mid-30s. She is strong-willed, resilient and self-conscious. There has never been a man in her life, on the contrary, she even had to play the man's role on the small farm to sustain herself and the parents. But the quest for true love and longing for a man is still strong. She has never had the opportunity to realize this dream in the confined environment she lives in. Her obstinacy has also scared off the men. But one day Gilbert returned to the village after being in America for 20 years.