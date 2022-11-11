jeolm-eun eom-ma 4

Not Available

Woo-jin, who is a repeater of college entrance exam, and Taek-sik's friend, Kang-hee come and visit Woo-jin's hometown on a small island. Woo-jin's mom, Hyeon-sook used to work as an erotic movie actress for a short time when she was too young to make a right decision for herself. Hyeon-sook operates a small sashimi restaurant and a bed and breakfast to make a living on the island. She lives her life like a hermit, refusing to visit the land even once. Although Hyeon-sook has sex with Bong-seong, she rejects his proposals. Although Woo-jin and Kang-hee are lovers, Kang-hee allows kisses only, but nothing else of her body, which is against Woo-jin's wishful thinking. Woo-jin had his first sexual encounter with Hye-ri one day who stayed at the bed and breakfast; however, it happened only in his dreams. One day, Woo-jin is terribly shocked to accidentally see his mom Hyeon-sook and Bong-seong having sex. With Woo-jin in anger, he went to Kang-hee and tried to rape her.