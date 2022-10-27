1973

Jeremy Jones is learning cello at an arts school in New York. At school he spots Susan Rollins, who practices for a ballet audition, and he falls in love on first sight. He's very diffident in nearing her, so he gets some help of his experienced friend Ralph. Susan's first impression isn't great, until she hears him play his cello. The movie paints a quiet image of him winning her heart and the development of their relationship.