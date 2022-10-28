Not Available

A rip-roaring saga of runaway ambition stars Chicago’s own Simeon Henderson (“Chicago PD,” “Empire”) as Jeremy Brooks, an arrogant would-be news anchor in the grip of appetites that threaten to doom his most cherished relationships. An inveterate womanizer behind his long-suffering fiancée’s back, Brooks targets exactly the wrong alluring intern for an after-work dalliance, setting off a chain of fateful events that will burn bridges and mark his future. Director Miller brings a grand sense of melodrama to this story of broken faith, betrayed trust, and the quest for forgiveness.