Jeremy Clarkson: War Stories

Jeremy Clarkson presents two fascinating and informative documentaries focusing on some of the bravest actions of World War II. THE VICTORIA CROSS: FOR VALOUR “The best programme Jeremy Clarkson has ever made… informative and poignant.” the observer In September 1944 at the Battle of Arnhem, Major Cain won what was described as the "finest Victoria Cross of the whole war". Telling his story, along with other personal accounts of staggering bravery, Jeremy Clarkson looks at the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valour in the face of the enemy. THE GREATEST RAID OF ALL “What a story it is, straight out of a Commando comic book.” the guardian Jeremy Clarkson tells the story of one of the most daring operations of World War II – the Commando raid on the German occupied dry dock at St. Nazaire in France on 28th March 1942. It was an operation so successful and so heroic that it resulted in the award of five Victoria Crosses and 80 other decorations for gallantry.