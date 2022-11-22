Jerky Turkey

Not Available

At a matinee show, Junior wins a prize, a pet turkey. But he isn't sure his parents will like it when he returns home. Much to his surprise, Charlie does to want to keep the turkey...exclaiming, "We'll have him for Sunday dinner!" Junior is not eager to have his new pet devoured and protects him from Charlie at all costs. He even tries to disguise the fowl as his friend, Redneck Rudy, a protest singer. Finally, Charlie captures the turkey and beats it senseless. Feeling bad, he revives it and they make up. He decides to have hot dogs for Sunday dinner instead.