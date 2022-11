Not Available

A key work of queer and Latino New York underground film, José Rodríguez-Soltero described Jerovi as his “sexual probe of the narcissus myth.” A boldly erotic, dreamlike portrait of Jeroví Sansón Carrasco, who also commissioned and financed the film, Jerovi offers a Narcissus for the 1960s period of sexual revolution, marking a significant shift from the introspective and psychoanalytic use of narcissism by previous queer experimental filmmakers.