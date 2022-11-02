Not Available

Jerry movie begins with Jayaram alias Jerry(Ramesh)who is winning a cricket match played in his college. His callous attitude incurs the wrath of Janaki (Sruthy). Both do not see eye to eye. Meanwhile Jerry, who is fond of challenges, is forced to accept a challenge from his friend (Raghav).He urges Jerry to make three women fall in love with him simultaneously. He comes across a police inspector Jeeva (Meera Vasudevan) and uses all means to convince her. Next on line is a popular actress Janani (Mumtaz). Next and last on the line is his college-mate Janaki.The rest...