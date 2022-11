Not Available

Jerry Clower performs live from the Roy Acuff theater in Nashville, TN doing many of his famous routines such as Marcel and the Troop Train, Marcel Joins the Navy, Marcel Plays Footbal at MSU, Marcel Joins the 4H Club, Marcel the Fertilizer Salesman, MCA Records Visits Yazoo City, Bird Hunting at Uncle Versie's, Marcel's Talkin' Chain Saw, King Solomon's Words.