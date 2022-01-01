Not Available

Jerry Garcia Band: Live at Shoreline

    On September 1, 1990, at the Shoreline Amphitheater, the Garcia Band performed a particularly poignant kind of magic. A Grateful Dead show was originally scheduled for that date, but the Dead's brilliant, passionate keyboard player, Brent Mydland, had died of an overdose at age 37 in late July. Rather than cancel the gig, the Garcia Band stepped in to deliver one of their most heartfelt performances. First Set - How Sweet It Is ToBe Loved By You, Stop That Train, Dear Prudence, I Shall Be Released, Run for the Roses, My Sisters and Brothers, Deal. Second Set - I Second That Emotion, Think, And It Stoned Me, Waiting For A Miracle, Don't Let G, That Lucky Old Sun (Just Rolls Around Heaven All Day), Tangled Up in Blue.

