New York-born Jerry Gonzalez, a trumpeter, percussionist and composer, is one of the most progressive musicians in Latin Jazz. Having recently moved to Madrid, he soon found his place in the world of Flamenco Gipsies. His Latin Jazz quintet reflects his interest in Afro-Cuban rhythms and Jazz. Like Eddie Palmieri and Tito Puente, Jerry Gonzalez keeps an ear on the latest trends and moves with the times. His music has heart and soul, it is simply great Latin music.