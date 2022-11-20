Not Available

Jerry Is Too Canny for the Cannibal

    When we last saw Jerry, it was raining coconuts. The storm has passed..." (This is a reference to the previous week's episode which was almost certainly "Jerry's Treasure Island Travel.") Jerry lies under some palm trees on an island. He sits up and looks at the camera - dazed. Scratches his head and looks around. He gets up and is scalped by a fast flying spear. His ears have disappeared. He shakes his head and looks puzzled. He has an idea - he picks up two spiky plants and sticks them on his head instead of ears.

