1990

Although he only had three Top 10 hits, Jerry Lee Lewis is considered one of the most influential artists of the early days of rock 'n' roll. Experience the talent and energy of this rock pioneer with this mix of 1969 concert footage and clips of his frenzied, acrobatic performances from the 1950s. Headlines and footage tell of Lewis's rise to fame and subsequent plummet into scandal (with his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin).