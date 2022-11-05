Jerry's Treasure Island Travel

Not Available

Jerry the Troublesome Tyke (a cartoon dog) swims in the sea He performs a spectacular dive in and out of the water. He then swims around with just a snorkel sticking out of the water. He emerges and submerges then sticks his upper body out of the sea and blows a jet of water out of his mouth. He swims along doing the front crawl. He looks very alarmed to see a whale swimming by him. His ears elongate. He screams and waves his arms in the air. Suddenly he is lifted out of the water by the whale - Jerry stands on his back.