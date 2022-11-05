Jerry Sacks a Saxophone

Not Available

C/U of the artists hand as he draws a wheel with something moving inside it. When the wheel suddenly expands it turns out to be Jerry sleeping in front of a fire. Jerry snores and his back moves up and down. In another room a man prepares to play a saxophone. The man has a stretchy neck which extends when he looks at his music. He plays and notes come swaying out of the instrument. He taps his foot. Some of the notes turn up in the room where Jerry is sleeping and they move around and over his body.