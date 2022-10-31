Jerusalem: The Making Of A Holy City

Not Available

Historian and author, Simon Sebag Montefiore presents a fascinating series on Jerusalem: the place where God meets man, the shrine of three faiths - Judaism, Christianity and Islam, and the most fought over city in history. Montefiore explains how Jerusalem - established by King David 3,000 years ago was fought for and shaped by Kings and Emperors and how the holiness of the city was intensified by myths and fables, borrowed and refined between religions. He then explores how this peerlessly beautiful city rose from a crumbling ruin after the crusades to become a world centre of Islamic pilgrimage, the object of rivalry between Christian nations, a holy refuge for Jews from all over the world and, ultimately, the site of one of the world's most intractable conflicts.