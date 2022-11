Not Available

Jess is a trans, bisexual, migrant man, with functional diversity, and diagnosed with autism spectrum. In addition, he is the first migrant person in Costa Rica to have his self-proclaimed gender identity appear on his identity card. However, his struggle goes beyond being recognized as a man: Jess lives his gender according to his own terms and claims the right to exist living different intersectionality in a world that forces them to choose a single side of their identity.