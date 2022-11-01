Not Available

The great Jess Franco is obviously going to continue to intrigue his fans and irritate the rest of the world with the films he makes until the day he dies, which hopefully is another twenty-five years away or so. In the meantime, he delivers "Jess Franco's Perversion", the DVD release title of his 2005 film, which is again based on a story by the Marquis de Sade, who has inspired many, many Franco films in the last thirty years. In "Perversion", the great Lina Romay heads a cult of sadistic lesbian prostitutes who live for the destruction of men and any woman who dares fall "victim" to a man.