Jesse Jane - Besos

Not Available

Starring Digital Playground contract superstars Jesse Jane & Stoya, Kiss Kiss documents very sexy and private encoun-ters taking place in the suburbs of a bustling tourist city. The erotic vignettes go beyond the typical postcard view of happy couples, exploring the often dark and emotional underbelly of lust and passion. Feel the heat and tension rise when every day people adopt new adventures to spice up their love life. From threesomes, to role-playing and ultimatums, Director Celeste creates witty and serendipitous situations throughout this orgasmic journey.