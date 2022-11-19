Not Available

In "Jesse Jane: Sexual Freak," Jesse Jane is at an all time high. Her insatiable lust and her pure power are exploited and showcased under Robby's artful direction. Watch her take Tommy Gunn under her control, seduce Roxy Deville and Scott Nails simultaneously and order Erik Everhard to his knees. The power of sex is illuminated in this breath-taking Robby D. masterpiece, complete with jaw-dropping anal scenes from Marie Luv and Holly Wellin, as well as mind numbing boy / girl fuck fest between Sunny Lane and Marco Banderas. "Jesse Jane: Sexual Freak" will leave you tingling.