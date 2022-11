Not Available

Jessica and Denise share an apartment, but Denise has a secret sex life. Jessica is the new roommate, unaware of the naughty ways of Denise. Strange men coming in and out, the twisted perversions caught on tape, and the men waiting to engage in lusty encouters on the internet. Jessica is drown into the lewd acts, filled with salacious desires and uncontrollable curiosity. Denise is sexually scandulous and seduces Jessica, too.