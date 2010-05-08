2010

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 2010

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Police Chief Jesse Stone, who was suspended by the Paradise, Mass. Town Council, begins moonlighting for his friend, State Homicide Commander Healy, by investigating a series of murders in Boston, leaving Rose and Suitcase to handle a crime spree in Paradise on their own. Jesse pours his energy into his work in an effort to push away his twin demons: booze and women. When his investigation leads to notorious mob boss Gino Fish, Jesse's pursuit becomes hazardous.

Cast

Kathy BakerRose Gammon
Kohl SudduthLuthor 'Suitcase' Simpson
Stephen McHattieCommander Healy
Krista AllenCissy
William SadlerGino Fish
Mae WhitmanEmily Bishop

