Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

2005

Jesse Stone is a former L.A. homicide detective who left behind the big city and an ex-wife to become the police chief of the quiet New England fishing town of Paradise. Stone's old habits die hard as he continues to indulge his two favorite things--scotch and women. When a series of murders takes place and a high school girl is raped, he's forced to face his own demons in order to solve the crimes. And, since these are the first murders to occur in Paradise, Jesse must also train his inexperienced staff of police officers to assist in the investigation to find the killers and the rapist before they can strike again.