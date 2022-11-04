1962

Jessica

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 1962

Studio

Not Available

When the men of a Sicilian village start obsessing over ravishing blonde midwife Jessica (Angie Dickinson), angry females revolt by refusing to have sex with their husbands. As the local priest (Maurice Chevalier) tries to encourage procreation, Jessica falls for a tricky recluse (Gabriele Ferzetti). An adaptation of a Flora Sandstrom novel, this charming comedy also features Noel-Noel as a matchmaking old-timer.

Cast

Maurice ChevalierFather Antonio
Angie DickinsonJessica
Noël-NoëlOld Crupi
Gabriele FerzettiEdmondo Raumo
Sylva KoscinaNunzia Tuffi
Agnes MooreheadMaria Lombardo

