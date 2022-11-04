When the men of a Sicilian village start obsessing over ravishing blonde midwife Jessica (Angie Dickinson), angry females revolt by refusing to have sex with their husbands. As the local priest (Maurice Chevalier) tries to encourage procreation, Jessica falls for a tricky recluse (Gabriele Ferzetti). An adaptation of a Flora Sandstrom novel, this charming comedy also features Noel-Noel as a matchmaking old-timer.
|Maurice Chevalier
|Father Antonio
|Angie Dickinson
|Jessica
|Noël-Noël
|Old Crupi
|Gabriele Ferzetti
|Edmondo Raumo
|Sylva Koscina
|Nunzia Tuffi
|Agnes Moorehead
|Maria Lombardo
