I hadn't even gotten to homeroom yet and I'd already discovered five hard truths about junior high: 1. My best friend had turned pretty. 2. She didn't know it yet. 3. It wouldn't be long before she did. 4. That knowledge would change everything between us. 5. And there wasn't a thing I could do about it. It's the first day of seventh grade. Is Jessica Darling doomed for dorkdom?