Every man wants to know...but few are brave enough to ask. If you are curious about anal play for men, but don't know where to start, this movie is for you. Wicked Pictures and resident sex educator Jessica Drake present the next installation in the award winning educational series Jessica Drake's Guide to Wicked Sex: Anal Play for Men. With candid interviews and informative demonstrations, we will guide you to bigger, better, explosive orgasms. Courtesy of your 'P Spot'. From tongues to toys to strap-on sex and more, you'll find everything you and your partner need to make sure the experience is mind blowing. Also included are three hardcore sex scenes that can be viewed for inspiration without the educational commentary. "The ideas expressed in this video are for informational and entertainment purposes only, and are not a substitute for medical advice. Consult a doctor prior to engaging in any of the activities depicted in this video to make sure they are appropriate for you."