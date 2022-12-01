Jessica Mauboy: All the Hits Live

Not Available

Sony Music Australia are proud to celebrate Jessica Mauboy's incredible and diverse music with her "All The Hits Live" national tour filmed exclusively by Foxtel. One of Australia's most successful artists, Jessica Mauboy is an award-winning singer, songwriter and actress whose talents span across the entertainment industry and musical genres from her roots in country, to dance, ballads and R&B hits. Jessica Mauboy's "All The Hits Live" performance was recorded from Sydney's ICC Theatre in April 2017 and takes viewers on a musical journey through her successful career starting with her pre-Australian Idol country covers such as LeAnn Rimes' Blue and Tammy Wynette's Stand By Your Man. Performances also include all the hits that have made Jessica Mauboy one of Australia's favourite artists from her Top 10 albums including her first number one hit 'Burn', as well as 'Never Be the Same', 'This Ain't Love', 'Beautiful', 'Inescapable', 'Pop a Bottle', and many more.