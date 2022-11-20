Jessie J - Live at Home at Disneyland Paris - Full Show

Not Available

[email protected] is the first web music program created to allow the world's best artists to come and play their songs in a beautiful house. These intimate performances are recorded without an audience, aiming to make artists feel at home. Once every three months, [email protected] moves to an exceptional location for other intimate performances. Jessie J is an English singer and songwriter. Her debut album, “Who You Are”, released in 2011 ; has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. Citing various influences, she is recognised for an unconventional musical and performance style that mixes soul vocals with R&B, pop and hip-hop beats. “Alive”, her second album, released in September will make an undisputed mark on pop in 2013.