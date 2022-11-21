Jestem, bo jestesmy

Not Available

I Am Because We Are is a 2008 documentary film directed by Nathan Rissman and written, narrated, and produced by Madonna through her production company Semtex Films. The film documents the concern over the millions of orphans in the African country of Malawi who have lost parents and siblings to HIV and AIDS, many of whom live on the streets. The film also shows the efforts with Madonna's charitable organisation Raising Malawi in helping with improving their lives and conditions.