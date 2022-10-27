Not Available

One of Europe's most beloved folk tale hero, Jester Till is the ultimate prankster embodying the simple wisdom and earthy humor of medieval European peasant folk. In this adventure tale, Till is on his way to the city to visit his grandfather, the slightly absent-minded wizard Marcus. The old man are brewing up a magical happiness potion he feels the townsfolk need. The potion however is tampered with and Marcus vanishes in a horrendous explosion. Till embarks on an adventurous quest to find him.