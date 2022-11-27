Jesus and His Times

Not Available

Relive the power of His miracles. Hear the stories Jesus loved to tell. Meet Peter, John the Baptist, Joseph and Mary, King Herod, Pontius Pilate, the Apostles and many more key figures on your journey to the Holy Land. His Birth & Ministry - Witness the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Follow Him to Nazareth where He matures and proclaims His deity to Mary and Joseph. Experience His unique relationship with God, His Father. Hear him preach the Great Sermon on the Mount. Marvel as Jesus heals a leper, a blind man, an epileptic, a paralytic, and as He raises Lazarus from the dead. His Final Days & Resurrection - Join the cheering crowds that welcome Jesus to Jerusalem.Finally, you'll witness the crucifixion of Jesus at a place called "The Skull." Hear His last words, "Father, into thy hands I commit my spirit." Then on the third day his tomb was found empty. "He is Risen." He promised His disciples and all those who would believe, "I am the resurrection and the Life."