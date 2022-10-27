Jesus Christ Superstar - Live Arena Tour

Not Available

Celebrating 40 years since it first opened in London’s West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new production of Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Laurence Connor, promises to be the rock event of 2012. The star-studded line-up includes award-winning musical comedian Tim Minchin for the role of Judas Iscariot. Three million album selling pop icon and former Spice Girl Melanie C will take the only female lead as Mary Magdalene. Former BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles will make his major stage debut as King Herod and Winner of the ITV primetime show Superstar Ben Forster in the title role of Jesus in the 21st century Rock Musical re-invention of Jesus Christ Superstar.