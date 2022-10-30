Jesus, Mary and Joey

Not Available

Twenty-something and aimless, Joey Vitello still lives at home with his colorful Italian-American family when he is reunited with a childhood schoolmate, Mary O'Callahan. Once mocked as 'Scary Mary' this ugly duckling has blossomed into an irresistible beauty. She's returned to the old neighborhood after an intense bout with cancer. When Joey learns her cure was the result of a miracle, friendship turns to romance as she educates him on the crossroads to the Almighty. Joey challenges his family's faith with his new found revelations and chaos ensues as they all search for a miracle of their own.