Green Day's music video for the second track of their 2004 album American Idiot, which follows the story of Jesus Of Suburbia, an Anti-Hero created by Billie Joe Armstrong. Jesus of Suburbia represents the average lower middle-class suburban american teen. He hates his town and those living in it, so decides to leave his home in the suburbs and go to the city to finally set free of the well-established structures of the corporate american conservative society that surrounds him.