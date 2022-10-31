Not Available

Jesus, The Total Douchebag

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Follow the story of Jesus in this slapstick satire. With a name like "Jesus, the Total Douchebag" the movie should only be seen by people who enjoy blasphemous comedy, and as such, the comedy is focused on targets that are usually exempt. Director Bill Zebub explains, "Indie movies should revel in their freedom. They are not confined to the same boundaries as the big budget movies. They should give what Hollywood can't."

Cast

Taylor TrashMary Magdaline
Tara RoseMary
Rocco MartonePeter
Angelina MartinBlind Girl
Bill ZebubJesus
Dave BrockieOderus Urungus / Satan

View Full Cast >

Images