Jesus? This Is Iggy

Not Available

2002 Some of the excellent footage includes: excerpts from the 1970 Cincinnatti Pop Festival, famed for the Ig's clambering onto the audience, being hoisted aloft, and walking on a sea of hands, a feat unduplicated back in the day or since in the rock world; earliest Stooges B&W archival snippets showing Iggy right out of the chute as theatrical, quasi-modern dance iconoclast; the Ig enjoying his own private listening party to the original recording of "No Fun" years later; and lots of late-'90's/early 2000's audience interaction, sloppy kisses and all. 1 Lust For Life 2 TV Eye 3 I'm Alright 4 Dirt 5 Search & Destroy 6 Funtime Featuring – David Bowie 7 Nightclubbing 8 Lust For Life 9 China Girl 10 Bla, Blah, Blah 11 Lust For Life 12 I'm A God 13 Natural Feeling 14 Louie, Louie