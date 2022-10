Not Available

For 88 years a small town has pantomimed the story of Christ in a 'unique' construction of Jerusalem built into an Oklahoma Buffalo reserve. It's real-life Christopher Guest meets Fellini in a comedic, poignant, cinematic 'hybrid' doumentary chronicling a 300-strong amateur cast, a 6-hour production, and Zack, the venerable paperboy-cum- Jesus actor who's massive secret threatens to de-rail the entire show.