Dave Schultz' feature debut Jet Boy is a drama about a boy attempting to figure out his future. Nathan (Branden Nadon) goes on a search to find his father after his mother dies of a drug overdose. Nathan has been prostituting himself in order to get by when he befriends Boon Palmer (Dylan Walsh). In Dylan, Nathan sees his possible future. In Nathan, Dylan sees a chance to rectify his past.
|Dylan Walsh
|Boon Palmer
|Matthew Currie Holmes
|Jordan
|Kelly Rowan
|Erin
|Branden Nadon
|Nathan
|Joe Norman Shaw
|Nathan\'s First Pick-up
|David LeReaney
|Gym Teacher
