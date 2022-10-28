Not Available

Jet Boy

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dave Schultz' feature debut Jet Boy is a drama about a boy attempting to figure out his future. Nathan (Branden Nadon) goes on a search to find his father after his mother dies of a drug overdose. Nathan has been prostituting himself in order to get by when he befriends Boon Palmer (Dylan Walsh). In Dylan, Nathan sees his possible future. In Nathan, Dylan sees a chance to rectify his past.

Cast

Dylan WalshBoon Palmer
Matthew Currie HolmesJordan
Kelly RowanErin
Branden NadonNathan
Joe Norman ShawNathan\'s First Pick-up
David LeReaneyGym Teacher

