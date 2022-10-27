John Wayne stars as U.S. Air Force aviator Jim Shannon, who's tasked with escorting a Soviet pilot (Janet Leigh) claiming -- at the height of the Cold War -- that she wants to defect. After falling in love with and wedding the fetching flyer, Shannon learns from his superiors that she's a spy on a mission to extract military secrets. To save his new wife from prison and deportation, Shannon devises a risky plan in this 1957 drama.
|Janet Leigh
|Lt. Anna Marladovna Shannon / Olga Orlief
|Jay C. Flippen
|Maj. Gen. Black
|Paul Fix
|Maj. Rexford
|Richard Rober
|FBI Agent George Rivers
|Roland Winters
|Col. Sokolov
|Hans Conried
|Col. Matoff
