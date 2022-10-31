Jethro: I Told it My Way - Live on Tour

Not Available

Join Jethro for I Told It My Way, the brand new show from the man with more then his fair share of shaggy dog stories and other nonsense! Filmed live on tour at 3 shows in Taunton, Tewksbury and Hereford, I Told It My Way, contains plenty of kooky comedy capers and tall tales from the inimitable comedian. Come along with Jethro, and learn of Denzil’s unique methods for soothing chapped lips, tales of trouble and strife with the wife and why you should be very wary of the brown and yellow snake… So come on and enjoy a portion from the man who’s irrepressible, irresistible and unmissable!