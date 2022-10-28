Jethro Live: 40 Years The Joker

Not Available

Jethro Live 2015 – What Happened Was… The West Country’s greatest ever spinner of madness and mirth JETHRO, is back and live for the first time in 4 years and for the last time ever. Filmed on one special night in Summer 2015 at Yeovil’s Octagon Theatre, What Happened Was… is a celebration of Jethro’s forty years as one of the great joke-masters of all time. Jethro Live, Bonus In response to endless requests, Jethro finally revisits some of the favourite gags and stories – as voted for by YOU the fans – that have made him one of the UK’s best loved comedians, along with new gags, twists and added surprises along the way.