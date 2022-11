2007

This collection of live performances filmed in Germany in the 1970's, '80s and '90s capture British rockers Jethro Tull in top form over a long and fruitful career. Selection from concerts recorded in 1982 and 1986 include "Aqualung," "Heavy Horses," "Thick as a Brick," "Too Old to Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young to Die" and "Locomotive Breath." Bonus tracks from 1970-71 and 1993 include "So Much Trouble," "Nothing is Easy" and "My Sunday Feeling."