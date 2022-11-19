Jethro Tull Live At Montreux 2003

Not Available

Jethro Tull is one of the most successful British acts of all time with a career reaching from the late sixties to the present day. In 2003 they made their first (and so far, only) visit to the Montreux Festival. Split into a semi-acoustic first half and a full on electric second half, the concert was a triumph combining newer songs such as "Dot Com", "Pavane" and "Budapest" with classic favorites. As ever Ian Anderson leads from the front with his instantly recognizable voice and inimitable style of one-legged flute playing. TRACK LISTING 1) Some Day The Sun Won't Shine For You 2) Life Is A Long Song 3) Bourée (Version de Noël) 4) With You There To Help Me 5) Pavane 6) Empty Café 7) Hunting Girl 8) Eurology 9) Dot Com 10) God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen 11) Fat Man 12) Living In The Past 13) Nothing Is Easy 14) Beside Myself 15) My God 16) Budapest 17) New Jig 18) Aqualung 19) Locomotive Breath