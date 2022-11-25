Not Available

Jethro Tull: Story of the Hare who Lost his Spectacles

    'Nonsense' piece inserted between Acts Two and Three of Jethro Tull's A Passion Play, which bears no relation to the rest of The Play. In 1973 concerts, the band left the stage after Act Two and a filmed version of 'The Hare...' was shown. A spoken-word comedic interlude (narrated by Jeffrey Hammond with an exaggerated Lancashire accent) backed by instrumentation. Presented as an absurd fable, the interlude details (with much wordplay) the failure of a group of anthropomorphic animals to help a hare find his missing eyeglasses.

