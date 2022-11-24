Not Available

Jets Of The Cold War: Venture back in time to when the former Soviet Union and the United States stood nose to nose in a high stakes nuclear stand off. Using rare, archival footage and current video, you'll witness the early days of jet fighters and bombers, a time when B-52s and B-58 Hustlers stood on nuclear alert and F-86 Sabres dueled with Chinese MIGS over North Korea. This remarkable, historical study highlights the amazing jets that protected North America and fought far off battles from the early 50's to the late 80's. Approximately 45 Minutes