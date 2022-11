Not Available

Jets Of The US Air Force: Climb in the cockpit of an F-15 Eagle or an F-16 Viper and fly off into the wild blueyonder. Experience the world of the US Air Force combat pilot as you fly high over the arctic tundra monitoring Russian bombers and ride along in the cockpit over the sweltering desert of Iraq. Filled with wing to wing flying, strike missions and intensive training, you'll see what it's really like to be a skywarrior. Approximately 45 Minutes