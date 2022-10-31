Not Available

The air war in Vietnam was unlike any other. It was the full might of the world's greatest military power pitted against an elusive, but highly motivated enemy. From an air combat perspective, the Vietnam War provided the superpowers, the US and the USSR, with the opportunity to put their best technology, and weapons systems, into the sky to fight it out. Jets Over Vietnam is the story of the last air war of the industrial age. With veteran interviews, expert interviews and commentary by legendary fighter pilot and former Air Force Chief of Staff General Tony McPeak.