2001

Jett Jackson: The Movie

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Action

Release Date

June 7th, 2001

Studio

Disney Channel

Jett Jackson, who is the star of Silverstone, is considering quitting Silverstone when it is given a three year extension. During the filming of the last episode, Jett is accidently sucked into Silverstone's world when a prop malfunctions. Silverstone is zapped into Jett's world as well. In Silverstone's world, Jett has to save the world from Dr. Kragg's evil plans.

Cast

Lindy BoothRiley Grant / Hawk
Montrose HaginsMiz Coretta
Michael IronsideDr. Kragg
Dan PetronijevicTank Wilson
Lee Thompson YoungJett Jackson / Silverstone

