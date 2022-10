Not Available

Late summer in Berlin. The city is pulsating and friends Fabian, Bene, and Richard are wandering aimlessly through the big urban jungle. Against Fabian's quiet protest, the friends ridicule outsider Jakob. The aggression escalates when one night the boys make their way into Jakob's room and bully Borschwitz lights Jakob's mother's car on fire. Fabian can no longer repress his attachment to Jakob and confronts his friends - perhaps too late.