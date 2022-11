Not Available

When life takes a turn for the worse, Zoe and her husband reach desperate times. Afraid of losing her home, Zoe seeks advice from her friend Amber who lets her in on a little secret: that she's an escort. Frantic, Zoe decides to try it... just once. Once turns into twice and soon it becomes a way of life. But when tragedy strikes, she's forced to come clean to her husband. Will it tear them apart?